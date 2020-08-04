Atlanta City Council approves extension of airport concessions contracts

Selden said last month when seeking the contract extensions that the airport plans to “analyze the financial landscape” over the next 18-24 months, then determine whether to put concessions locations up for bid.

He said extending the contracts would allow concessionaires to make up for revenue lost during the pandemic.

If a recovery materializes in the interim, Selden said the airport has 19 vacant locations it could offer for bid. That includes 10 spots that were used as smoking rooms before the city of Atlanta passed a smoke-free ordinance that banned smoking at Hartsfield-Jackson, as well as airline space returned to the airport.

The city council has already approved rent relief for airport concessionaires and airlines.