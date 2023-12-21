Holiday travel is picking up at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as Christmas Eve nears ahead of what is expected to be the peak holiday travel day on Friday.

During the early Thursday morning rush, wait times at security checkpoints ranged from under 15 minutes to about half an hour, depending on the time and the checkpoint, according to posted security time estimates on the Atlanta airport’s website.

About 84,000 people are expected to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson’s security checkpoints today, a number that is expected to reach nearly 90,000 tomorrow. Most of the airport’s traffic, however, is from travelers passing through Atlanta on flights to other destinations who don’t go through security at Hartsfield-Jackson.