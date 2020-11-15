As Trump rages, Georgia recount continues

Raffensperger ordered the unprecedented recount a day after receiving a demand for a review from Trump’s campaign, although he said he made the decision on his own.

No irregularities or significant tabulation errors emerged during the first two days of the recount, officials said Saturday. And even if the Georgia outcome were reversed, Biden still would have enough electoral votes from other states to capture the presidency.

Fulton County's members of a recount team work on hand recount and audit of ballots in the presidential race at the Georgia World Congress Center on Saturday, November 14, 2020. (Photo: Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Allegations of fraud

Trump launched his attack Saturday morning just as the recount got under way for a second day.

In Twitter posts accented by capital letters and exclamation marks, Trump criticized Raffensperger’s settlement last spring of a lawsuit filed by the Democratic Party of Georgia, which tightened procedures for rejecting absentee ballots over the legitimacy of a voter’s signature. Trump claimed Kemp approved the settlement “at the urging” of Stacey Abrams, the 2018 Democratic nominee for governor.

Neither Kemp nor Abrams was a party to the lawsuit or signed the settlement agreement.

Nevertheless, Trump also alleged, without evidence, that the settlement “makes it impossible to check & match signatures on ballots and envelopes, etc.”

“They knew they were going to cheat,” Trump wrote. “Must expose real signatures.”

“What are they trying to hide," he added in a second tweet. "They know, and so does everyone else. EXPOSE THE CRIME!”

The tweets misrepresented the process for handling absentee ballots in Georgia and other states. Recounts never attempt to match ballots to specific voters in the manner Trump appeared to advocate. State and federal laws guarantee ballot secrecy.

DeKalb County election workers sort presidential ballots in Stonecrest on Saturday, November 14, 2020. (Photo: Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

In Georgia, voters insert marked absentee ballots into an official envelope, to which they add their signature. Election workers verify the signature against voter-registration records, then remove the ballot and segregate it from the envelope. If the signature does not appear to match, the ballot is set aside, although voters can take steps to prove their identities before the election results are certified.

The lawsuit’s settlement required an additional review before an election worker could reject a ballot.

Trump’s allies seized on his allegation of absentee-ballot fraud.

Gingrich, the former Georgia congressman, wrote on Twitter half an hour after Trump’s first tweets that state legislators should not approve delegates to the Electoral College “until there is a full and clear recount that is honest and not rigged. The people of Georgia do not have to tolerate a flawed election.”

Gingrich offered no evidence of wrongdoing. But he asserted that Raffensperger’s “continuing failure to protect citizens of Georgia’s right to (an) honest election” merited legislative intervention.

Trump supporters who rallied outside the state Capitol on Saturday echoed the president’s contention that the election was rigged. Many carried signs denouncing Kemp and Raffensperger as “RINOs” — Republicans in name only, an insult that Trump hurled against them on Friday. Protesters said they would return weekly until Trump is declared the winner.

Tee Smith leads about a dozen demonstrators in a protest Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Piedmont Park calling for the removal of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence before all votes are tallied in a state recount underway. (Photo: JOHN AMIS FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION) Credit: John Amis Credit: John Amis

But at Piedmont Park in Midtown Atlanta, a handful of people gathered to encourage Trump to leave office immediately.

“This is a rolling coup,” organizer Tee Smith said of Trump’s effort to change the election results. “That is why we have to come out and demand that they leave now. They need to be stopped.”

‘It takes a lot’

Undeterred by the political turmoil, 130 two-person teams assembled inside the World Congress Center early Saturday to begin a manual recount of Fulton County’s presidential votes.

Fulton Commission Chairman Robb Pitts came to deliver a pep talk that defended the work of the poll workers, county employees and volunteers conducting the recount.

“Unfortunate circumstances in the 2020 election have brought us to this point,” Pitts, a Democrat, told election workers. “But as a result of your work today, I’m confident, once again, that Fulton County, Georgia, will continue to shine. I’ve been involved in audits, recounts, et cetera, throughout my political career, and I do not anticipate any significant changes as a result of your work today.”

In an interview, Pitts said that although he had heard no credible reports of fraud, he recognized that the recount might identify a handful of ballots that were counted inaccurately.

“But enough to change the outcome?” he said. “No.”

Rick Barron, Fulton’s election director, said signatures on absentee ballots had been carefully verified before votes were counted.

“The process has already been done once,” Barron said. “There’s no reason to do it again.”

Rick Barron, Fulton County elections director, speaks to members of the press as Fulton's members of a recount team work on hand recount and audit of ballots at the Georgia World Congress Center on Saturday, November 14, 2020. (Photo: Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

He said Fulton might complete its recount on Sunday. Other metro Atlanta counties moved steadily through their ballots Saturday, facing a deadline of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday to complete their work. In each county, observers from both the Democratic and Republican parties watched from inside the counting rooms, as did monitors from the Carter Center — who normally keep tabs on elections in countries with more fragile democracies.

In DeKalb County, teams will work through the weekend and should finish the recount by Monday evening, election director Erica Hamilton said.

“It’s been a smooth process,” she said. “We just want to make sure we have enough time to get it done.”

Gwinnett County’s election director, Kristi Royston, said no problems had surfaced so far.

“Everything seems to be going smoothly,” she said. “It’s a lot of paper to go through, and it takes a lot to get it done.”

Trump’s attacks, though, loomed over the recount, as officials tried to work with both speed and care.

Late Saturday afternoon, Trump wrote on Twitter that the Georgia’s recount “is a waste of time” and urged the count be suspended until observers are allowed to examine voters’ signatures.

Then, as several counties wrapped up the recount for the day, he tweeted again:

“There is tremendous evidence of wide spread voter fraud in that there is irrefutable proof that our Republican poll watchers and observers were not allowed to be present in poll counting rooms,” he wrote. “Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and others. Unconstitutional!”

Twitter, however, added a disclaimer:

“This claim about election fraud is disputed.”

