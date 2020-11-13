Joe Biden captures Georgia in race for the White House

It also set the stage for the state’s next big political test: twin runoffs on Jan. 5 for control of the U.S. Senate. Jon Ossoff forced Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue into overtime, while Democrat Raphael Warnock will face U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Biden surpassed Trump in the vote count last Friday as mail-in ballots from densely populated counties slowly but steadily ate into an early cushion Trump built with Election Day returns across more rural stretches of Georgia. Tallies of absentee ballots in Clayton County put Biden over the top to stay.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden leaves after speaking at Mountain Top Inn & Resort, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Warm Springs, Ga. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

But the networks didn’t call the race for Georgia until later, as provisional, overseas and military votes were tallied.

Trump’s campaign is planning to request a recount of the vote, and it has tapped U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, who ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate, to lead the effort. That can’t take place until the vote is certified by the state, which is set to happen by Nov. 20. State officials and political leaders from both parties don’t expect the recount to change the outcome of the race.

Democrats won by holding ground in once-reliably Republican suburbs that the party flipped four years ago while also cutting into GOP margins in some exurban counties ringing Atlanta. Huge turnout from the party’s base of voters — Black Georgians — served as the cornerstone for the upset victory.

Georgia has become one of the nation’s most important political battlegrounds, a new reality that came into sharp focus in the final days of the race when big-name political figures flocked to the state to deliver last-minute pitches.

In the span of a week, Biden delivered closing remarks in the west Georgia town of Warm Springs, Harris stumped in Gwinnett County, Trump rallied in Rome and Obama energized Democrats in Atlanta.

It was a drastic change for voters in Georgia who were long used to being overlooked. Republicans John McCain and Mitt Romney easily captured Georgia in their races against Obama, and Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by 5 percentage points without a single visit from either presidential candidate in the final stretch of the 2016 campaign.