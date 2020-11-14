LIVE UPDATES: Georgia’s presidential recount underway

The manual recount resumed in Gwinnett County about 8 a.m. Saturday at the elections building in Lawrenceville. Gwinnett County Elections Supervisor Kristi Royston said the count will continue today until at least 8 p.m. and could go as late as 10 p.m.

Gwinnett County elections workers count absentee by mail ballots Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the county elections building in Lawrenceville. Credit: J. SCOTT TRUBEY/SCOTT.TRUBEY@AJC.COM Credit: J. SCOTT TRUBEY/SCOTT.TRUBEY@AJC.COM

Gwinnett started its counting with absentee by mail ballots and will complete those before starting on provisional ballots and concluding the count in the days ahead with early in-person and Election Day ballots.

“When we complete the by-mail, we will do provisional ballots,” Royston said. “Then after that, we will do the Election Day and advance voting. We think (the hand recount of) the Election Day and advance ballots will be quicker.”

Absentee and provisional ballots in Gwinnett are longer than other counties because Gwinnett must print these ballots in English and Spanish, Royston said, which makes counting these a little slower. Joe Sorenson, a county spokesman, said Friday’s counting went smoothly and things so far Saturday have progressed well.

An elections worker brings a batch of absentee by mail ballots to be counted on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the Gwinnett County elections building in Lawrenceville. Credit: J. SCOTT TRUBEY/SCOTT.TRUBEY@AJC.COM Credit: J. SCOTT TRUBEY/SCOTT.TRUBEY@AJC.COM

8:27 a.m.

Ballot counting begins in Fulton County

By Johnny Edwards

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts has sworn in hundreds of auditors and monitors who will be involved in a massive recount of 528,000 votes cast by the state’s largest county in the presidential election.

Before the count began, workers watched a training video in shifts, and others waited at their designated tables to be given ballot boxes. Though everyone in the expansive, high-ceilinged room inside the Georgia World Congress Center is required to wear masks, social distancing has been a struggle as workers waited in line to get through the door, then sat together at tables for training and swearing in.

Pitts has been giving workers pep talks, thanking them in advance for their service.

“Unfortunate circumstances in the 2020 election have brought us to this point, but as a result of your work today, I’m confident, once again, that Fulton County, Georgia, will continue to shine,” Pitts said. “I’ve been involved in audits, recounts, etc., throughout my political career, and I do not anticipate any significant changes as a result of your work today."

Fulton County elections Director Rick Barron said they will work in 130 teams of two, and he expects the work to take two and a half days. About 300 county employees, poll workers and volunteers are involved in Fulton’s recount, part of a statewide audit ordered by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

