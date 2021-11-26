Another arrest following shooting death of Henry County police officer

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has made another arrest following the shooting death of Henry County Police Officer Paramhans Desai.
Demetria S. Daniel, 24, is charged with hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal. Authorities say Daniel helped shooting suspect Jordan Jackson hide after Desai was shot on Nov. 4 while responding to a domestic violence call on Floresta Drive in McDonough. He died Nov. 8 at age 38.
The shooting kicked off a statewide manhunt and Jackson became the subject of a GBI blue alert, issued for those accused of assaulting officers, the AJC previously reported.
Jackson was found dead at an apartment complex in Riverdale, Henry police Chief Mark Amerman said. Jackson had barricaded himself in a room as investigators closed in and took his own life before being captured, Amerman said. Authorities believe Jackson hid out with friends after Desai was shot.
Authorities have since arrested Madison Troy and Katlyn Finley on charges of aiding or permitting another to escape and hindering the apprehension of a criminal. Police expect additional arrests.
“Police officers are chosen from our community to serve as public servants. They stand that thin blue line every day between chaos and calm,” Amerman said previously. “And when someone attacks and kills a police officer, this public servant, it’s an attack on all of us. When individuals a part of that community harbor, hide and help this killer attempt to go free, those too are guilty of crimes against this community.”
About the Author