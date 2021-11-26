Another arrest following shooting death of Henry County police officer

Demetria S. Daniel, 24, is charged with hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal. Authorities say Daniel helped shooting suspect Jordan Jackson hide after Desai was shot on Nov. 4 while responding to a domestic violence call on Floresta Drive in McDonough. He died Nov. 8 at age 38.

The shooting kicked off a statewide manhunt and Jackson became the subject of a GBI blue alert, issued for those accused of assaulting officers, the AJC previously reported.