A.M. ATL: Live here? Without a car? On purpose?

Morning, y’all! Expect rain-free skies and temperatures in the lower 90s, today and throughout the weekend.

Newsletter wise, get ready to discuss the legislature’s investigation into Fani Willis, flourishing coyotes, the rapidly spiraling Braves and the state’s best high school football players.

Scroll on down to see the results of our poll on your favorite longtime Atlanta eateries, too!

But first: Intrepid young explorers brave our sprawling urban landscape — sans automobiles.

***

MAKING IT WORK

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

It’s not impossible to get around Atlanta without a car. It just takes some time — ask Mona Su.

A recent lunchtime journey from Midtown to Buford Highway and back (mmm, pho) took about two hours.

“Going out that far has to be a whole event, because you have to plan out so many hours in advance, and it’s just a lot of time being outside — especially in the summer,” the 22-year-old told AJC reporter Merrill Hart.

Su is among a small but mighty group of young social media creators documenting their auto-free existence in our infamously traffic-weary city.

Others include Laura Dunn, a 26-year-old living in the Old Fourth Ward, and Ian Samuels, a 23-year-old who lives downtown.

They ride buses, trains, bikes and e-scooters to get around a town where some 94% of households have vehicle access — and only 22% of jobs are located within a 90-minute commute on public transit.

Plenty of folks endure such a sweaty, time-consuming headache because they have no choice. But why do it willingly?

They save money, of course, even after splurging on the occasional Uber ride (sometimes it just can’t be avoided). But it’s about more than that.

Dunn says she’s trying to dispel the “social, economic and racial tension” that plays into people’s viewpoints on transit.

Samuels is an advocate, too. Both for public transportation and Atlanta.

“When I’m scrolling through TikTok, people are complaining they’re stuck in traffic, Atlanta sucks, there’s crime everywhere — there’s all these negative depictions of Atlanta,” he said. “It’s like, why don’t I share my story and how I get around?”

Make sure to read the full story for more insights. And if you’re so inclined, follow Su, Dunn and Samuels on their respective social media accounts.

***

SUBPOENA PERMITTED?

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The state Senate committee that launched an investigation into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis after she began prosecuting former President Donald Trump meets for the fifth time today.

The committee’s Republican chairman plans to subpoena Willis if she declines to testify willingly — but legal experts say it’s unclear if he can, you know … do that.

Meanwhile: Trump held a news conference Thursday and continued bashing Gov. Brian Kemp.

***

HEALTH HAZARDS

» COVID-19 is no longer among Georgia’s top 10 causes of death. Yay?

» The city of Calhoun agreed to overhaul its water system while it goes after the carpet manufacturers accused of contaminating local water sources with “forever chemicals.”

***

SPEAKING OF LAWSUITS …

Delta Air Lines remains very mad at CrowdStrike, the software firm tied to last month’s five-day operational meltdown. A new letter from Delta’s attorney said this:

“If CrowdStrike genuinely seeks to avoid a lawsuit by Delta, then it must … compensate Delta for the severe damage it caused to Delta’s business, reputation, and goodwill.”

***

NIGHT MOVES

Credit: Courtesy Photo/Wildlife Atlanta Credit: Courtesy Photo/Wildlife Atlanta

Researchers at UGA and Wildlife Atlanta put GPS collars and cameras on 50 coyotes — and found the cunning canines are better adapted to urban life than expected.

The good news: They still prefer to avoid human interaction, relaxing in wooded areas during the day before roaming around at night.

***

SEARCHING FOR ANSWERS

Wondering what that whole “Google is a monopolist” thing means for regular folks? You could, uh, Google it. But why not let the AJC’s Mirtha Donastorg break things down for you instead?

***

PRESEASON PENIX

Credit: Marta Lavandler/AP Credit: Marta Lavandler/AP

With the Falcons taking on the Dolphins in their first preseason game tonight (7 p.m. on Fox), beat reporter D. Orlando Ledbetter gives us five things he’ll be watching — including rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s debut.

“It’s going to be fun,” Penix said. “It’s a blessing. It’s a dream come true.”

The team, meanwhile, declared wide receiver Rondale Moore out for the season with a knee injury.

***

MORE SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS

» Braves: Pain. The home team lost their fifth straight game, an ugly 16-7 affair with the Brewers. Then the stinkin’ Mets passed them for second place in the division — and the final wild card spot.

» High school football: This year’s Super 11 squad, which highlights the Peach State’s best players, is out now! And for one of the first times ever, stars from outside metro Atlanta dominate the list.

» Olympics: Ten athletes with Georgia ties have won medals so far. And with the men’s basketball squad headed to Saturday’s gold medal game, Atlanta native Anthony Edwards will join the list, too.

***

HAVE SOME FUN!

Lots on the docket this weekend, activity wise, if you’re willing to brave the heat. Highlights include a chalk art festival, a “retro horror and sci-fi convention” and a Colors of India drone show at Stone Mountain.

And make sure to check out UATL’s Black culture summer guide, which takes a look at everything from upcoming festivals to drinks and museum exhibits.

***

MORE TO EXPLORE

» Company seeking to mine near Okefenokee behind on $365,000 in county taxes

» Georgia Election Board wants ‘US Citizens Only’ signs posted at polls

» Cobb Superior Court a ‘black hole of documents’

» 2 teens accused of damaging Mill Creek High football field

» Family grieves mother killed on I-20

***

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 9, 2000

DeKalb County voters elected their first Black CEO: Vernon Jones, a controversy-prone Democrat who in more recent years became a pitch man for Donald Trump.

But the most notable (and ultimately tragic) result was Derwin Brown defeating incumbent Sheriff Sidney Dorsey — who would, just a few months later, order Brown’s assassination.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

Remember a while back, when a couple of old MARTA rail cars got dumped into the ocean? Intentionally, to help make an artificial reef?

They, the fishes and the coral are thriving — and we’ve got more photos, plus video.

***