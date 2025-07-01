KEVIN LYNCH, ATLANTA

Trump was reckless in bombing Iran

I am old enough to recall that when President Lyndon B. Johnson wanted to commit combat troops in Vietnam, he needed Congress to pass the Gulf of Tonkin resolution to authorize it. When both presidents Bush wanted to deploy troops in the Middle East, they sought the approval of Congress before acting. Admittedly, all these presidents had to work hard to build their cases, and in retrospect, they often resorted to contrived means to get the approval of Congress to send our young men and women into harm’s way.

No president since FDR in 1941 has asked Congress to declare war, but until now, we have recognized that engaging in war was not something that was done at the whim of one man. Presidents sought the broader mandate before acting.

This president has now extended his reckless governing style to include committing aggression against a sovereign nation without consulting anyone. His own director of National Intelligence had already told Congress that Iran was years away from having nuclear capability, but Trump said he somehow knew better.

By voting him into office again, we have given this narcissist egomaniac the opportunity for the ultimate power trip — launching planes to drop bunker-busting bombs. For those Americans who voted for Trump, you’d better pray hard this reckless action won’t have dire consequences.

BILL BOZARTH, ATLANTA

Humans seem incapable of living in harmony

For me, age 83, several thousand years of war, religious strife, rapaciousness and unconscionable inhumanity are evidence enough that human beings are not, and never will be, capable of living in harmony and making this a better world.

Indeed, today’s seat-of-the-pants governmental dice-rolling within our democracy in particular and the world in general suggests to the religiously inclined that biblical “end times” are imminent.

To me, it brings to mind a lyric from the 1969 hit song, “In the Year 2525″: “If God’s a coming, He oughta make it by then.” Which begs the question, what in heaven’s name is He waiting for?

DAN COWLES, CUMMING