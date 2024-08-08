2 teens accused of damaging Mill Creek High football field in stolen truck

Later Tuesday, Flock cameras alerted law enforcement to the truck, which officers found behind a Walmart on Sardis Church Road in the Buford area. The two teens were still inside the vehicle, so officers tried to box it in by parking in front and behind it. After refusing commands, police said the 16-year-old drove toward an officer and nearly struck him.

According to authorities, the pursuit continued for a short distance before the truck crashed into another vehicle on Hamilton Mill Road. Both teens then exited the vehicle and ran, police said.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

During the pursuit, officers quickly caught up to and tased the girl, according to bodycam footage shared by police Thursday. Her name was not released. The 17-year-old passenger, identified as Robert Krause of Lawrenceville, fled into the nearby woods and was apprehended by the department’s aviation unit, authorities said.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

The 16-year-old was taken to a youth detention center, while Krause was booked into the Gwinnett jail on four counts each of entering auto and theft by taking, according to online records. Police said their charges also include aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, hit-and-run, driving without a license, obstruction and giving false name to a police officer. His bond was set at $9,100, jail records show.

A similar incident occurred in September 2019 when three West Forsyth High School students allegedly damaged Roswell High’s band practice field by doing doughnuts, authorities said. The incident happened after bad weather forced a game between the two schools to be canceled. Fulton County Schools police charged the teens with second-degree criminal damage to property and reckless driving after they admitted to taking part, according to a police incident report.