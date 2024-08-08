State Sports Report

Nine athletes with Georgia ties have won medals in Paris Games

United States' Twanisha Terry, right, gives the baton to teammate Gabby Thomas during their heat of the women's 4x100-meter relay at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

By AJC Sports
48 minutes ago

Nine athletes with Georgia connections have won medals in the Paris Olympic Games through Wednesday’s competition, including two gold medal winners and one athlete who won two medals.

Competition is continuing at the Games headed toward the closing ceremony Sunday.

Here are the media winners with local ties:

GOLD MEDALS

Vincent Hancock (Eatonton), USA skeet shooting in skeet

Gabby Thomas (Atlanta), USA women’s track and field in 200 meters

SILVER MEDALS

Brooks Curry (Dunwoody), USA swimming in 4x200-meter freestyle relay

Nic Fink (University of Georgia), USA men’s swimming in 100-meter breaststroke

Katie Moon (Powder Springs), USA women’s track and field in pole vault

BRONZE MEDALS

Dearica Hamby (Marietta and Norcross High School), USA women’s basketball 3x3

Vincent Hancock (Eatonton), USA skeet shooting in mixed skeet

Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream), USA women’s basketball 3x3

Brody Malone (Rockmart), USA gymnastics in team all-around

Hampton Morris (Marietta), USA men’s weightlifting in 61 kilograms

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

