Nine athletes with Georgia ties have won medals in Paris Games

Nine athletes with Georgia connections have won medals in the Paris Olympic Games through Wednesday’s competition, including two gold medal winners and one athlete who won two medals.
Competition is continuing at the Games headed toward the closing ceremony Sunday.
Here are the media winners with local ties:
GOLD MEDALS
Vincent Hancock (Eatonton), USA skeet shooting in skeet
Gabby Thomas (Atlanta), USA women’s track and field in 200 meters
SILVER MEDALS
Brooks Curry (Dunwoody), USA swimming in 4x200-meter freestyle relay
Nic Fink (University of Georgia), USA men’s swimming in 100-meter breaststroke
Katie Moon (Powder Springs), USA women’s track and field in pole vault
BRONZE MEDALS
Dearica Hamby (Marietta and Norcross High School), USA women’s basketball 3x3
Vincent Hancock (Eatonton), USA skeet shooting in mixed skeet
Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream), USA women’s basketball 3x3
Brody Malone (Rockmart), USA gymnastics in team all-around
Hampton Morris (Marietta), USA men’s weightlifting in 61 kilograms
