COVID no longer top 10 cause of death in Georgia

This marks a dramatic improvement from the earlier days of the pandemic. Three years ago in September 2021, there were a staggering 995 COVID deaths in a single week in Georgia, according to data from CDC. In the past month, there have been fewer than 10 Georgians dying each week from COVID, according to CDC. The federal agency does not list deaths that are under 10 in order to preserve patient privacy.

Today, it COVID is far less likely to cause severe illness because of widespread immunity from infections, vaccines or both, and because there are more treatment options. But COVID can still cause serious illnesses or death for those who are older and who have weakened immune systems.

“Overall, we are in a much better place than we were several years ago. Our hospitals looked like war zones during some of those early days of the pandemic,” said Dr. Luke Lathrop, chief medical officer at SmartMED Drive-Thru Medical Care in Roswell. “We have returned to relative normalcy, but those at risk should still remain vigilant — especially when numbers spike.”

Last week the CDC reported COVID cases are growing in 23 states, including Georgia.

Age remains the strongest risk factor for severe COVID outcomes, with risk of severe outcomes increasing markedly with increasing age, according to CDC researchers. Compared to adults between 18 and 29, the risk of death from COVID is 25 times higher in those between the ages of 50 and 64 years, 60 times higher in those ages 65 and 74 years. It is 340 times higher in those ages 85 and older.

The CDC continues to have a general recommendation for everyone six months and older to get an updated COVID shot. Vaccines that have been updated to better fight off the latest variants are supposed to arrive later this month or in September.