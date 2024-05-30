A.M. ATL: Georgia spellers stung at national bee

Morning, y’all! Expect slightly cooler temperatures out there today, with highs around 80 degrees.

News-wise, we’ve got the latest on jury deliberations in Donald Trump’s hush money case, a massive wastewater spill at a local lake and why some Emory students are studying “Ozark.” Plus, a couple new eateries headed our way.

But first: Let’s C-O-M-M-I-S-E-R-A-T-E with a pair of young competitors.

***

EXTRAORDINARY EFFORT

Credit: Nathan Howard/AP Credit: Nathan Howard/AP

Spelling is hard.

Georgia’s two contestants in the Scripps National Spelling Bee already knew that — but consider it a lesson reinforced on Wednesday, a day short of the linguistic gauntlet’s final round.

Matthew Baber, a 14-year-old from Fayetteville’s Rising Starr Middle, knew how to spell “trouvaille” (definition: a lucky find) and “alcalde” (the leader of a Spanish-speaking town).

It was “bicitaxi” — a bicycle taxi, like a rickshaw involving a bike — that got him. He threw a “y” in there. Understandable but incorrect.

“Actually, I didn’t really mind getting out,” Baber told the Associated Press. “Win or lose, to be here, it’s a pretty big accomplishment.”

Indeed! And tied for 60th place ain’t too shabby, kid.

Sarv Dharavane, the 10-year-old from Dunwoody’s Austin Elementary, also represented Georgia.

He aced rather odd offerings like “motherumbung” (a type of Australian shrub) and “mormorando” (a descriptor for murmuring-type music). In other rounds, he defined slightly less obscure words.

Round 6 brought “stalace.” That’s a type of cell formation in a plant. And a stumper.

Our boy went with “stallice.” He finished tied for 23th place.

A valiant effort. And he’s got a few more years to try and reach the mountaintop.

Tonight’s finals start at 8 p.m. You can watch on a channel called ION.

***

TRUMP ON TRIAL

Credit: Jabin Botsford/Pool Photo Credit: Jabin Botsford/Pool Photo

The jury in Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial began deliberating around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. They asked to rehear some testimony before departing for the day a little before 5:30 p.m.

Whenever a verdict comes down in the former president’s case, the AJC will be all over it — offering a look at what’s next, potential ramifications for the Fulton County case and more. Stay tuned!

Related: Attorneys for Trump case co-defendant and state Sen. Shawn Still argued in court Wednesday that he was following legal advice when he cast an “alternate” electoral vote in 2020.

***

MORE TOP STORIES

» Democrat U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath says she’s open to a 2026 run for governor. Meanwhile, current Gov. Brian Kemp is plotting his next steps.

» Cobb County spilled more than 12 million gallons of wastewater into Lake Allatoona last week. They say drinking water isn’t affected.

» Federal officials gave nine Georgia school districts (including Clayton, Douglas and Hall counties) millions of dollars to buy new electric buses.

» A big new microchip factory east of Atlanta is the first of its kind in the U.S. and a big part of the technological battle with China.

***

MONEY LAUNDERING 101

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

A new class at Emory University uses the Georgia-filmed Netflix series “Ozark” to dive into money laundering. Professor Melvin Ayogu says it’s not about teaching students how to clean dirty money, but opening their eyes to a shadowy part of the global economy.

“We want to de-filter their idealized view of the world,” he said.

***

NATION AND WORLD

» Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito says he won’t recuse himself from cases involving Donald Trump or the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol — controversial flags flown outside his homes or not.

» Israel’s military claims it has seized control of the entire length of Gaza’s border with Egypt.

» A massive international police operation targeting ransomware networks led to the arrest of four “high value” suspects and took down more than 100 servers, officials said.

***

THEY WON!

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United snapped their nine-match winless streak with a 3-1 victory — over Inter Miami and the legendary Lionel Messi, no less.

Midfielder Saba Lobjanidze (pictured above, left, pretending he’s pregnant) scored twice.

More sports highlights:

Spencer Schwellenbach pitched well in his big league debut but the Braves offense stayed cold in a 7-2 loss to the Nationals.

The Dream beat the Mystics, 73-67. Allisha Gray scored 19. Tina Charles added 17 points and 15 rebounds.

Meet Kevin Bacon. No, not that one. The mascot and “director of fun” for Macon’s summer league baseball team.

***

GOOD EATS

» Opening today inside Wild Heaven Brewery in Avondale Estates: Ginsberg’s Refresher, with food from the chef behind spots like General Muir and Wood’s Chapel BBQ.

» Coming later this summer to West Midtown: upscale restaurant Avize, offering Alps-inspired cuisine.

***

***

ON THIS DATE

May 30, 1994

The Braves traded part-time baseball player Deion Sanders to the Cincinnati Reds, receiving a guy named Roberto Kelly in return. Sanders was unimpressed.

“Every time (general manager John Schuerholz) has had a chance to take a shot at me, he has,” Sanders said. “This is personal. There is no way else to explain it but that he is getting back at me.”

A few months later, the two-sport star left the Atlanta Falcons, too.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

AJC contributor Ben Gray captured friends and family members of Bre’Asia Powell, a Mays High student shot and killed during a 2023 gathering near the school, gathering for a “rally for peace” in her memory.

***

ONE MORE THING

Before we go: The first trailer for “Moana 2″ is out, if you/your kids/your grandkids are into that kind of thing! The movie drops in November.

***

Until next time.