‘Rally for peace’ honors Mays High student killed a year ago

Necole Williams, mother of Bre’Asia Powell who was shot and killed a year ago, cheers during a “rally for peace” in Powell’s memory in Southwest Atlanta on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.   (Ben Gray / Ben@BenGray.com)

Credit: Ben Gray

15 minutes ago

A superstar. Life of the party. Good at everything she tried. Those are just some of the phrases friends and family of Bre’Asia Powell used to describe her on the first anniversary of her death.

More than 100 community members gathered Tuesday to hold a “rally for peace” in Powell’s honor. They braved the 86-degree Atlanta heat, many wearing t-shirts with her face emblazoned on them. They also wore a lot of pink, Powell’s favorite color.

The 16-year-old, who attended Benjamin E. Mays High School, was shot during an unauthorized gathering near the campus on May 28, 2023. Friends described Powell as a talented athlete, who played basketball and volleyball, and a good student. A few days after her death, hundreds of community members gathered at C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center to remember Powell and release balloons in her honor.

Four people have been arrested in connection with her death. Her family said Powell didn’t know the suspects, but was caught in the crossfire that took place after they fought. Their trial is expected to begin in June, according to Channel 2 Action News.

ExploreRead: Mourners say farewell to 'superstar' Bre'Asia Powell who was killed last week

The rally was organized by Powell’s mother, Necole Williams. She said she’d like it to be an annual event to raise awareness about gun violence. During Powell’s funeral last year, Atlanta rappers Young Dro and Lil Baby spoke out against youth violence. Young Dro was there at Tuesday’s rally.

Williams said she carries a lot of guilt about her daughter’s death.

“I never taught my daughter, like, when they’re shooting, get down (on the ground),” she said. “It haunts me to this day because maybe I could have saved her life if she knew, like, when you hear gunshots, get down.”

Necole Williams, mother of Bre’Asia Powell who was shot and killed a year ago, said her daughter was the best at everything she did. (Ben Gray/Ben@BenGray.com)

Credit: Ben Gray

Metro Atlanta schools haven’t been immune from tragedy this school year. February saw several school-related shootings. Mays experienced an on-campus shooting where authorities said a student shot four other students after an argument. All of the victims survived. In Cobb County, two people were shot at McEachern High School’s parking lot. Neither suffered life-threatening injuries. A Fulton County student was shot and killed near the campus of Tri-Cities High School.

School communities have also dealt with other kinds of tragedies. In DeKalb County, Lakeside High School processed the loss of five students in three different car accidents this school year. And a 6-year-old boy in Bartow County died last week, just days after his parents, older brother and a Kennesaw State University student were killed in a crash on I-75. Another Kennesaw State student was shot and killed earlier this month by her ex-boyfriend, who was not a student, according to law enforcement officials.

Bre'Asia Powell. Family photo.

Credit: Family photo

Tuesday’s rally started in West Manor Park on Atlanta’s west side. From there, the crowd marched about a mile up the road to Mays and stopped at a memorial students made for Powell on campus with flowers and pictures. Then they all marched back to the park. As they walked, some held signs with Powell’s face on them or sayings like “Stop Gun Violence.” A dance team joined the procession. “Bre forever!” some cried out along the way.

Friends like Tyria Duhart and Syjae Rashid, who grew up with Powell, remembered her fondly.

“We’re just here to celebrate her … and have fun,” Duhart said.

“…because if she was here, she would definitely want us to have a good time,” Rashid added.

Duhart, Powell’s volleyball teammate, said the team chants “Bre forever!” before each game in remembrance of her.

Powell’s godmother Marian Simmons smiled and also wiped away tears as she spoke about her goddaughter.

“She called me for anything,” Simmons said. “’God mamma, I got a volleyball game at five o’clock.’ It’s 4:55. I’m like, ‘Bre’Asia, I’m on the way.’ It hurts so bad not to get those calls anymore.”

Sharon Williams, right, great aunt of Bre’Asia Powell who was shot and killed a year ago, leads a prayer during a “rally for peace” in her memory in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (Ben Gray/Ben@BenGray.com)

Credit: Ben Gray

Williams reflected on what made her daughter special in only the way a mother can. She wanted everyone to remember the impact Powell had in her short life.

“She was a superstar,” Williams said. “(There) was nothing that she couldn’t do. Cheerleader, dance, basketball, volleyball ... she was the best at everything she did. She was number one.”

