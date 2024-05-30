Former Fulton charter schools on probation a year after state approval

Explore Georgia commission agrees to keep former Fulton charter schools alive

After Fulton denied the renewal, RISE appealed to the SCSC, which granted the schools a three-year charter term.

RISE projected it would enroll 696 students during the 2023-24 school year, but state data shows just 457 students were enrolled in October.

“The school is being placed on probation because its governing board has demonstrated an inability to provide effective leadership or otherwise oversee the state charter school’s operations,” Commission Chair Mike Dudgeon wrote in a letter to RISE’s board President Lara Sterling dated May 10, 2024. The letter outlines several steps RISE needs to take immediately to avoid having its charter revoked, including submitting a budget and a plan to recruit more students.

Dudgeon’s letter says RISE needs to convince the commission the schools are on solid financial ground by June 7. If not, the board could decide to terminate the schools’ charter. RISE will remain on probation until then.

Sterling did not respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s interview request.

RISE’s Dean of Students Dondrill McFarland said some staff members, including her, are so fed up they staged a mental health “sick out” last Monday. She said 35 RISE employees stayed home.

“So you’re talking about 400 some-odd kids in (school) without 35 staff, and the board didn’t even blink their eyes,” she said.

The SCSC declined an interview request, but responded to emailed questions. In response to a question about whether commission members were concerned about the financial troubles flagged by Fulton officials, the body said it conducted a comprehensive review before transferring RISE’s charter.

“While we did not have complete documentation from all parties regarding governance and operational performance, we were aware of the school’s debt,” the commission said. “However, the school presented a reasonably sound plan to increase student enrollment, which led the SCSC Board of Commissioners to believe the school could operate successfully.”

If the charter is revoked, most RISE students would likely attend their zoned public school in Fulton County.

How Charter Schools Work

A charter school is a public school that functions independently. It typically operates under a charter (an agreement between the school and local district or the state), which usually gives the school flexibility from some requirements in return for higher levels of accountability. Charter schools also have their own board of directors that make decisions for the school. There are two ways to authorize charter schools in Georgia:

Local charters: These are schools that have charters approved by their local school districts. They must have fair and open enrollment and serve all student populations.

State charters: These schools have charters approved by the State Charter Schools Commission. A state-approved charter school has to serve students from across the state.