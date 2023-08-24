Also expected in Atlanta today: Extreme heat and poor air quality

Crowds waiting outside the Fulton County Jail in anticipation of former President Donald Trump’s surrender should also anticipate extreme heat and unhealthy air quality — and take the proper precautions.

Atlanta has been riding a wave of extreme heat for the past several days, thanks to a dome of high pressure hovering over the state keeping rain out. Temperatures are in the mid-to-upper 90s in the city, and high humidity is pushing feels-like temperatures into the triple digits ― not exactly ideal conditions for standing around for hours outdoors.

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

The heat and relatively stagnant air is also keeping air quality poor, prompting the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to issue a Code Orange air quality alert for the city and its suburbs for the past two days.

Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to be unhealthy for those who suffer from heart or lung disease or those who have respiratory issues, such as allergies and asthma. People in those groups should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.

Anyone else planning to spend the day outside should make sure to pack plenty of fluids to stay hydrated, take plenty of breaks in the shade and wear lightweight clothing.