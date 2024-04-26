News

All protesters arrested at Emory granted bond

By
34 minutes ago

All of the people booked into the DeKalb County Jail on Thursday after protests at Emory University were granted bond Friday.

Out of the 23 people booked, only two were not granted signature bonds — cashless bonds usually used for minor or non-violent offenses.

Emory economics professor Caroline Fohlin was granted a $50 bond on a charge of simple battery against a law enforcement officer, while another protester was granted a $75 bond on charges of simple battery against a police officer, criminal trespass and obstruction of law enforcement officers.

A total of 15 Emory students were arrested Thursday. University’s general counsel, Amy Adelman, asked that all bond restrictions against Emory’s community members be lifted, so no conditions of bond were placed on them.

A Morehouse student, an Emory alumni and five others not affiliated with the university were also arrested and granted signature bonds.

Release conditions for those not considered part of Emory’s community included staying off Emory’s property unless medical emergencies require them to go to Emory hospital.

Most of those arrested were charged with criminal trespass or disorderly conduct.

