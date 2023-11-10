BreakingNews
All results in Tuesday’s Fulton election headed for recount

Credit: Miguel Martinez

News
By
25 minutes ago

Fulton County will hold a recount of all last Tuesday’s election results on Monday, Nov. 13, the day before the election is to be certified.

“This action is consistent with commitment by the Department of Registration & Elections to review several races affected by recent redistricting,” a county statement says. “Furthermore, it will provide additional verification of results for races requiring a runoff in December.”

Some voters in East Point’s city council election and in Atlanta school board races said they were given ballots for the wrong districts, following last year’s redrawing of lines.

The recount will take place at 1 p.m. Monday at the county’s new centralized elections hub in Union City.

“The recount will be held to confirm the accuracy of the election results before Election certification,” the official notice says.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

About the Author

Jim Gaines is a reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution local government team.

