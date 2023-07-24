Air conditioning restored at Fulton County jail

Workers have finished repairing the chiller at the Fulton County Jail, “a key step toward restoration of air conditioning at the facility,” according to a county news release Monday.

“This will allow temperatures to return to the normal range over the course of today,” it said.

Power and air conditioning went out at the 901 Rice St. facility Friday due to storm damage. Electricity was back on in a few hours, but according to the county a tree fell on a propane tank. A large leak of flammable propane prevented repair crews from working on electrical systems related to heating and cooling, the news release said.

All the jail’s mechanical equipment remained offline, including the kitchen. Workers inspected the electrical system after the gas dispersed.

Atlanta outdoor temperatures climbed to 84 degrees on Saturday, 89 on Sunday, and were predicted to hit 92 on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The jail briefly stopped taking new detainees, but resumed intakes on Saturday. A portable chiller truck was brought in to cool parts of the building, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jail officials reported treating three inmate medical emergencies, but as of Sunday afternoon none were reported to be heat-related.

Commanders at the jail were conducting regular checks on inmates for health and safety. County spokeswoman Jessica Corbitt said temperature monitoring continued Monday.