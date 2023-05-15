Advocates warn of backlog in toxic PFAS cleanup at military sites

John Reeder, EWG vice president for federal affairs, argued in a press briefing Monday that the cost of not moving aggressively to confront the problem would be greater in the long run.

“Slower is also more expensive,” said Reeder. “Not only do you prolong potential exposure when these cleanups are delayed, but PFAS spreads ... so time is definitely not on our side.”

The Department of Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Using government data, EWG has identified more than a dozen military sites in Georgia with known or suspected PFAS contamination, including Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Cobb County, Robins Air Force Base in Houston County and Moody Air Force Base in Lowndes County.

In 2019, the Air Force told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that drinking water was safe for the thousands of people living on and around its installations in Georgia, despite widespread groundwater contamination. Experts and neighboring residents questioned those assertions, claiming the military’s review was too narrow and failed to test any water off-base.

The Air Force also said it was not obligated to address contaminated groundwater due to a lack of federal standards for PFAS.

That is likely to change soon if it hasn’t already, said Chris Bowers, a senior attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center. Since 2021, the Biden administration has released a slew of directives and proposed rule changes governing how PFAS is treated, including more stringent standards for drinking water and waste disposal.

He said the technology exists to remove PFAS from contaminated water, pointing to the pump-and-treat process adopted by DuPont spinoff Chemours after a judge ordered the company to reduce by 99 percent the amount of PFAS entering the Cape Fear River in North Carolina.

Bowers described the technology as “basically an industrial-scale Brita filter.”

He said the military needs to “do good for our men and women in the Armed Services… and get ahead of these regulations.”

The Department of Defense has conducted or is conducting evaluations of the following installations in Georgia for PFAS contamination:

Confirmed PFAS contamination :

Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Cobb County

Air Force Plant 6 in Cobb County

Robins Air Force Base in Houston County

Moody Air Force Base in Lowndes County

Savannah International Airport

Fort Gordon near Augusta

Suspected PFAS contamination :

Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Camden County

Georgia Garrison Training Center in Fort Stewart

Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah

Fort Stewart in Liberty County

Fort Moore (Formerly Fort Benning) near Columbus

Camp Merrill in Dahlonega

Albany Georgia Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany

Fort Gordon Gillem Annex

Fort McPherson in Fulton County

General Lucius D. Clay National Guard Center in Cobb County

Winder Barrow County Airport