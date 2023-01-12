About 40% of voting-age Gwinnett residents are now in new districts

The Legislature last year also approved new boundaries for school board, congressional, state House and state Senate districts. The maps were redrawn based on the latest census results as required by federal law. They will remain in effect until 2030.

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners electoral map generated controversy when Republicans in the Legislature defied the normal redistricting procedure by redrawing it over the objections of the Democrat-led local legislative delegation. The Republican map, which Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law, created a northern district more favorable to Republicans.