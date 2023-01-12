BreakingNews
About 40% of voting-age Gwinnett residents are now in new districts

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

About 40% of Gwinnett residents old enough to vote are now in new county commission districts after redistricting took effect on New Year’s Day.

The Legislature last year also approved new boundaries for school board, congressional, state House and state Senate districts. The maps were redrawn based on the latest census results as required by federal law. They will remain in effect until 2030.

ExploreState override of redistricting maps prompts Gwinnett legislator’s resolution

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners electoral map generated controversy when Republicans in the Legislature defied the normal redistricting procedure by redrawing it over the objections of the Democrat-led local legislative delegation. The Republican map, which Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law, created a northern district more favorable to Republicans.

November’s elections were conducted using the new boundaries. New county Commissioner Matthew Holtkamp, a Republican, won the northern seat in November, ousting Democratic incumbent Marlene Fosque.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County

Republican legislators overrode local delegations to redistrict other counties that recently flipped to Democratic control, including Cobb County, where commission maps are now the subject of a legal battle.

