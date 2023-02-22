83-year-old man found dead after fire at Cherokee home

A Woodstock man was killed Tuesday in a fire at a Cherokee County home, officials said.
Crews were called to the 400 block of Victoria Road at about 5:45 p.m. and found a mobile home ablaze. While firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, a search for victims inside the home was conducted.
An 83-year-old man was found dead inside, Cherokee fire officials said. He was identified as Joseph Stacey.
The Cherokee sheriff’s office and the GBI are investigating the cause of death.
Officials confirmed the fire was cooking-related but did not say if anyone else was living in the home.
