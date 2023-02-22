X
83-year-old man found dead after fire at Cherokee home

Credit: Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services

Credit: Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

A Woodstock man was killed Tuesday in a fire at a Cherokee County home, officials said.

Crews were called to the 400 block of Victoria Road at about 5:45 p.m. and found a mobile home ablaze. While firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, a search for victims inside the home was conducted.

An 83-year-old man was found dead inside, Cherokee fire officials said. He was identified as Joseph Stacey.

The Cherokee sheriff’s office and the GBI are investigating the cause of death.

Officials confirmed the fire was cooking-related but did not say if anyone else was living in the home.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
