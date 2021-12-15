BREAKING: Man arrested in double stabbing at Atlanta apartment complex

Atlanta police on Wednesday made an arrest in a double stabbing that left two people dead in a Sweet Auburn apartment complex last month.
Investigators announced that 21-year-old Stefhon Hamilton was taken into custody along Northside Circle in northwest Atlanta. His charges were not released.
Police found 31-year-old Daniel Aaron and 30-year-old Kristen McDevitt stabbed to death Nov. 22 inside their residence at the Camden Vantage Apartments at 180 Jackson Street.
Investigators released surveillance footage earlier this month that showed a masked suspect enter the couple’s apartment the evening of their death. The footage showed the man emerge from the apartment about an hour and a half later carrying a large safe. He was wearing dark pants, a dark hat, a hoodie and a surgical mask.
The surveillance cameras showed the suspect walk into a courtyard after leaving the apartment, where he pushed the safe over a fence before climbing over the fence.
