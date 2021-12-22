BREAKING: 3-year-old shot at South Fulton home

In late November, 5-year-old Khalis Eberhart was shot and killed when her 3-year-old sibling found a gun at their South Fulton apartment, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The sibling shot Eberhart in the chest after finding an unsecured gun, Rogers said at the time.

That shooting occurred in the 4500 block of Washington Road, about 14 miles from Wednesday’s incident.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.