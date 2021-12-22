Hamburger icon
BREAKING: 3-year-old shot at South Fulton home

A 3-year-old was shot Wednesday morning at a South Fulton home.
A 3-year-old was shot Wednesday morning at a South Fulton home.

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

A 3-year-old was shot Wednesday morning at a home in South Fulton, police said.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Misty Walk and found the child suffering from a gunshot wound, South Fulton police spokesman Lt. Jubal Rogers. The child was taken to a hospital, but their condition was not provided.

The preliminary investigation reveals that the child found an “unsecured weapon” under a bed and shot themselves, Rogers said.

Detectives are at the scene investigating the incident.

In late November, 5-year-old Khalis Eberhart was shot and killed when her 3-year-old sibling found a gun at their South Fulton apartment, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The sibling shot Eberhart in the chest after finding an unsecured gun, Rogers said at the time.

That shooting occurred in the 4500 block of Washington Road, about 14 miles from Wednesday’s incident.

