5 Oklahoma City police officers charged after teen dies from 13 gunshots

An autopsy later determined Rodriguez died after being shot 13 times.

Authorities have not definitively said whether the boy had actually been involved in the alleged crime at the gas station.

Since the shooting the boy’s mother sued the department for the release of the body camera footage and the deputies have remained on administrative leave.

All five now face up to life in prison if convicted of the charges, which were brought Wednesday by Oklahoma City District Attorney David Prater.

Their officers names are: Bethany Sears, Jared Barton, Corey Adams, John Skuta and Brad Pemberton, AP reports.

A sixth officer at the scene, Sarah Carli, was not charged because she used “less-lethal” means in an effort to subdue Rodriguez, AP reported.

The official police account of the incident suggests Officer Carli first fired a “less-lethal” round on Rodriguez. At that moment, the boy lowered one hand to his pocket and his other hand to his waist, reports said.

His actions proved fatal, as the five other officers “unnecessarily fired lethal rounds at Stavian Rodriguez, striking him numerous times and inflicting mortal wounds,” according to an affidavit written by Willard Paige, an investigator for the prosecution.

John George, the president of the Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police union, however, said the officers were within their legal rights to use deadly force.

“Officers must make life and death decisions in a split second, relying on their training. When an armed robbery suspect did not obey police commands, five officers perceived the same threat and simultaneously fired their weapons,” he said. “A loss of life is always a tragedy and we know these officers did not take firing their weapons lightly. The OKC FOP stands by these officers and maintains they acted within the law.”