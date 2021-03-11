X

5 Oklahoma City police officers charged after teen dies from 13 gunshots

An image provided by the Oklahoma County District Attorney, from a police body camera in Oklahoma City, Okla., when Stavian Rodriguez was fatally shot on Nov. 23, 2020. Five Oklahoma City police officers were charged with first-degree manslaughter on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, after body-camera footage showed them shooting a 15-year-old boy multiple times after he had dropped his gun on the ground, the authorities said.
An image provided by the Oklahoma County District Attorney, from a police body camera in Oklahoma City, Okla., when Stavian Rodriguez was fatally shot on Nov. 23, 2020. Five Oklahoma City police officers were charged with first-degree manslaughter on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, after body-camera footage showed them shooting a 15-year-old boy multiple times after he had dropped his gun on the ground, the authorities said.

National & World News | Updated 46 minutes ago
By ArLuther Lee, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Reports say boy, 15, dropped weapon and raised his hands to surrender, but then lowered them again

Five Oklahoma City Police officers have been charged with first-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy last November.

The officers, who responded to a report of an attempted armed robbery at an Oklahoma City convenience store on November 23, arrived to find Stavian Rodriguez holding what was believed to be a gun in the parking lot.

An image from video provided by family, shows Stavian Rodriguez, 15, who was killed by police officers who responded to an armed robbery at an Oklahoma City, Okla., gas station on Nov. 23, 2020.
An image from video provided by family, shows Stavian Rodriguez, 15, who was killed by police officers who responded to an armed robbery at an Oklahoma City, Okla., gas station on Nov. 23, 2020.

Police body cam footage of the encounter appears to show the teenager initially dropping the weapon and raising his arms in the air.

But then Rodriguez lowered his hands again, leading the officers to open fire simultaneously, leaving the boy mortally wounded, according to The Associated Press.

ExploreMichigan state trooper charged after K-9 mauls Black man for nearly 4 minutes

An autopsy later determined Rodriguez died after being shot 13 times.

Authorities have not definitively said whether the boy had actually been involved in the alleged crime at the gas station.

Since the shooting the boy’s mother sued the department for the release of the body camera footage and the deputies have remained on administrative leave.

All five now face up to life in prison if convicted of the charges, which were brought Wednesday by Oklahoma City District Attorney David Prater.

ExploreOfficer faces manslaughter charge after Black man shot 3 times in the back

Their officers names are: Bethany Sears, Jared Barton, Corey Adams, John Skuta and Brad Pemberton, AP reports.

A sixth officer at the scene, Sarah Carli, was not charged because she used “less-lethal” means in an effort to subdue Rodriguez, AP reported.

The official police account of the incident suggests Officer Carli first fired a “less-lethal” round on Rodriguez. At that moment, the boy lowered one hand to his pocket and his other hand to his waist, reports said.

ExploreLawsuit claims man died after police kneeled on his neck for 5 minutes

His actions proved fatal, as the five other officers “unnecessarily fired lethal rounds at Stavian Rodriguez, striking him numerous times and inflicting mortal wounds,” according to an affidavit written by Willard Paige, an investigator for the prosecution.

John George, the president of the Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police union, however, said the officers were within their legal rights to use deadly force.

ExplorePolice unions brace for fight as calls grow to ‘defund’ law enforcement

“Officers must make life and death decisions in a split second, relying on their training. When an armed robbery suspect did not obey police commands, five officers perceived the same threat and simultaneously fired their weapons,” he said. “A loss of life is always a tragedy and we know these officers did not take firing their weapons lightly. The OKC FOP stands by these officers and maintains they acted within the law.”

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.