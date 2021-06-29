16-story office building near Perimeter Mall sold for nearly $200M

The glass tower, named after its location at 1224 Hammond Drive, is near the Dunwoody MARTA station and includes an amenity deck with yoga lawn and lounge chairs. It also houses a fitness center, cafe, ground-floor retail space and more than 1,000 parking spaces.

Insight Global currently leases 96% of the building, and the tower is 98% leased overall, Office Properties Income said in the release. Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant agreed to lease roughly 7,500 square feet of ground-level retail space at Twelve24 in 2019, and its website said it’ll open this summer.

Office Properties Income, based in Newton, Mass., is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants or governments. On Monday, it also announced it purchased the Chicago-based 1K Fulton office tower, which acts as Google’s Midwest headquarters, for $355 million.

“These two Class A office properties squarely fit our objective of owning, operating and leasing properties that are primarily leased on a long term basis to tenants with high credit quality characteristics,” Chris Bilotto, president and chief operation officer of Office Properties Income, said in the release.

The company said it used cash and a $350 million loan, an unsecured credit facility, to fund the two acquisitions. It plans to sell non-core properties to repay the loan.

