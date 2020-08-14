A 16-story office building opens during a pandemic. It’s still mostly empty

Trammell Crow is also in negotiations with another company that would take up two floors, but they would not move in until next summer.

Delaware-based Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant announced last year that it plans to open on the bottom floor of the building. Houston said Iron Hill does not plan to open until next spring.

Though many Atlantans are still working from home during the pandemic, Houston believes companies and their employees will eventually want to get back to the office.

“We’re all creatures of habit,” he said. “I think we’re going to go back to being social and collaborative and wanting to see people and not in our houses all day.”

It’s unclear, of course, when that might be.

The Twelve24 building under construction can be seen in the center of this photo, taken from an aerial view in December. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

In the meantime, Houston said, the pandemic allowed the developers to implement features that reflect what the future of office space might look like: An advanced air filtration system, touchless entry and office plans that allow employees to spread out.

The 345,000-square-foot building sits on land along Hammond Drive that used to be a parking lot for Perimeter Mall. Houston said the company initially chose that location because it is close to MARTA, shops and restaurants, and is in a prominent business district on par with Buckhead and Midtown.

The pandemic has left the area without many of its usual weekday office-dwellers, despite a recent development boom. State Farm has built and opened multiple towers down the street from the Twelve24 building. The Zillow Group plans to bring 200 jobs to its new “Southeastern hub” in Dunwoody, with plans to move into an existing 32-story office tower in Perimeter Center.

Along Perimeter Center Parkway, around the corner from the Twelve24 building, developers plan to break ground this year on the $2 billion “High Street” development, which will include a mix of office, residential and commercial space.

The Twelve24 building, which has a sky bridge connecting to the Dunwoody MARTA station, will link to a new, 177-room Hyatt Place hotel, which plans to open in September. It also features an indoor/outdoor conference center, outdoor terraces, a fitness center and a gourmet café.