1 teen arrested, 1 at large in death of Gwinnett dad outside Walmart

He was dead when emergency responders arrived shortly after 9 p.m.

According to Thompson, the teens were trying to get away in the U-Haul van after shoplifting electronics.

Shoppers told police they saw the duo fill two carts before walking past Walmart’s cash registers toward the door. When a loss prevention officer confronted them, police said they ditched the merchandise, ran into the parking lot and drove away.

The van was later located and processed for evidence, but police have not said where the vehicle was found or which teen was driving it on the night of Gutierrez’s death.

Hunter surrendered at the Gwinnett jail and is being held at a juvenile detention center on felony charges of murder and shoplifting. Authorities are still searching for Lowam, Thompson said Monday.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Gwinnett County sheriff’s fugitive tip line at 770-619-7838.

— Staff writer Shaddi Abusaid contributed to this article.