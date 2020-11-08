Pedestrian hit, killed by shoplifting suspects fleeing Gwinnett Walmart

A shoplifting investigation at a Gwinnett County Walmart turned deadly Saturday night after two fleeing suspects hit and killed a pedestrian as they drove away.
The incident began at the Walmart on Lawrenceville Suwanee Road, Suwanee police said in a news release.
About 9 p.m., witnesses reported seeing two men shoplifting inside the store, officials said. When a Walmart loss prevention officer confronted the men, they ran into the parking lot and drove off in a U-Haul van.
While leaving the lot, the van hit a pedestrian and dragged them onto Satellite Boulevard, according to investigators. The pedestrian was found dead at the location. Their name has not been released.
The identities of the suspects are not known at the time. Police are searching for the U-Haul van, which is believed to have the Arizona tag AJ38446.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Suwanee police at 770-945-8995.