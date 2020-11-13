Warrants issued for teens accused of killing Gwinnett dad while fleeing Walmart

Keytavuis Arice Lowam, 18, and Jafar Hunter Jr., 15, are wanted on murder and felony shoplifting charges in the death of 42-year-old Christian Gutierrez, Suwanee police said Friday. Gutierrez was walking into the store on Lawrenceville Suwanee Road with his wife, son and daughter when he was struck by the van in the parking lot and killed, according to Suwanee police spokesman Lt. Robert Thompson.

Shoppers told police they saw the teens fill two carts with expensive electronics before walking past Walmart’s cash registers toward the door. When a loss prevention officer confronted them, police said they ditched the merchandise, ran into the parking lot and drove away.