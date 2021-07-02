ajc logo
Wellstar physicians named among Atlanta’s ‘Top Doctors’

Wellstar cardiologist Dr. Mindy Gentry (left) is featured on the cover of Atlanta magazine’s 2021 “Top Doctors” issue. CONTRIBUTED
Wellstar cardiologist Dr. Mindy Gentry (left) is featured on the cover of Atlanta magazine’s 2021 “Top Doctors” issue. CONTRIBUTED

By Pamela Miller for the AJC
Wellstar Health System, one of Georgia’s largest and most integrated healthcare systems, announced that Atlanta magazine recognized 79 Wellstar physicians on its 2021 “Top Doctors” list in the July issue, according to a press release.

This list is compiled annually from nominations by physicians whom they consider to be among the top experts in their region for their medical specialty. The number of Wellstar doctors named to the distinguished list increased 14 percent from 2020 to 2021.

“As a community-based, non-profit health system, Wellstar physicians are focused on providing high-quality patient-centered care to everyone who comes through our doors,” said Dr. John Brennan, executive vice president and chief clinical integration officer of Wellstar Health System. “Wellstar is extremely proud of the doctors recognized by this prestigious list published annually by Atlanta magazine, as well as all of our team members, who are committed to delivering outstanding care to every person, every time.”

