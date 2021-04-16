View State of Douglasville-Douglas County on April 21

The commission chair and mayor each will provide an update on their government and set an outlook for the year ahead.

They also will address the city’s and the county’s business communities in terms of the growth and development factors that make Douglas a valuable place to live, work and conduct business.

The Council for Quality Growth is a trade organization that works to ensure continued growth and economic success by providing advocacy, information and education to its members, according to a Council for Quality Growth statement.

Committed to the mission of promoting balanced and responsible growth, the Council is proactively involved in the formulation of policy and legislation critical to the growth and development industry, the statement said.

The Council addresses, head-on, strategic economic planning, infrastructure needs and tough quality-of-life issues throughout the metro Atlanta region and state, the statement added.

Information: bit.ly/3n22QF3, bit.ly/3socLp8