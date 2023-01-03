Uncle Jack’s score drops on food temps

Uncle Jack’s Meat House in Duluth failed a routine health inspection due to unsafe temperatures and a repeat violation of mishandling food.
Multiple hot foods were below 135 degrees in hot holding units. Pork, meatballs, and potatoes were discarded.
In addition, an employee handled raw bacon with gloved hands, then touched the bacon after it was cooked with the same gloves on. The bacon was discarded. It was a second repeat violation of not using single-serve gloves correctly.
Uncle Jack’s Meat House, 6590 Sugarloaf Parkway, scored 68/U, dropping from 91/A earned in February.
Among other violations, the sanitizer amount was inadequate in the cleaning buckets and the sink. In addition, two containers of chemicals were unlabeled, and several containers of sauces and spices were unlabeled.
The inspector said the prep cooler had standing water at the bottom and needed repairing.
Uncle Jack’s Meat House will be re-inspected.
