Thawing meats contaminated at Spicy Gaga Duck

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
14 minutes ago

During a routine inspection at Spicy Gaga Duck, a Chinese restaurant in Doraville, duck and beef were thawing in a three-compartment sink that was dirty with food debris.

The inspector said the sink had a yellowish accumulation on the inside corners and instructed the meats to be discarded. The sink was cleaned.

Also, after using a touch screen, employees touched the thawing meats without first washing their hands.

Several containers of cooked foods were cooling at room temperature while tightly covered with plastic wrap. A container of fresh garlic and oil had been at room temperature of 70 degrees for more than 24 hours. It was discarded.

Spicy Gaga Duck, 5090 Buford Highway, Doraville, scored 53/U, down from 99/A in 2021. It will be re-inspected.

Among other violations, an employee used a sponge to clean dishes, and wiping cloths were in the hand sink and on the table.

An excess of grease debris had accumulated on the fryer and a cart. Blood and food debris accumulation were in the reach-in freezer.

Spicy Gaga Duck, 5090 Buford Highway, Doraville. Score: 53/U.

ACROSS METRO ATLANTA

Here are other recent inspection scores for area restaurants.

Cobb County

Cluck-N-Mooh, 3894 Due West Road, Marietta. 90/A

Lucky Dragon, 3750 Austell Road, Marietta. 95/A

Mangos Caribbean Restaurant, 585 Franklin Gateway, Marietta. 89/B

McCray’s West Village Tavern, 4500 W. Village Place, Smyrna. 90/A

DeKalb County

Eastern Food Express, 5158 Memorial Drive, Stone Mountain. 91/A

Farm Burger, 410 W. Ponce De Leon Ave., Decatur. 99/A

Madras Mantra, 2179 Lawrenceville Highway, Decatur. 70/C

Maggie’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill, 2937 N. Druid Hills Road, Atlanta. 81/B

Village Burger, 2329 Main St., Tucker. 88/B

Gwinnett County

Chick-fil-A, 6105 Peachtree Parkway, Norcross. 100/A

Kabab King, 5775 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross. 91/A

Shane’s Rib Shack, 4835 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. 100/A

Zaxby’s, 3951 Stone Mountain Highway, Snellville. 100/A

Laura Berrios
