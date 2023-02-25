Students celebrate cultural diversity

“I’ve been doing this well-known court dance since I was in elementary school,” said Kim. “My mom has always been a big part of the Korean culture, and this is a big part of my and my friends’ identity.”

Kim was also impressed with a trio who performed a Chinese fan dance.

“It was so neat to see how neighboring countries can have such a difference in dances. Each were unique in their own way.”

A highlight of the evening is the Taste of Cultures that runs before and during the performances.

“The community volunteers to come in with food from their home countries,” said Sekman. “We had sausage from Poland, kimchi from Korea and various Chinese, Korean, Taiwanese and Nigerian dishes. The school administrators had a USA table with barbecue.”

The food samplings are free, but the show requires a $10 ticket that raises funds for the school. This year’s event collected about $7,500. But the money is not the real focus, said Sekman.

“I can’t overemphasize how it brings our school together and how much the kids look forward to it,” she said. “It’s a big endeavor that is as professional as it can be, with kids working backstage as well as performing. We become a family through that process. It’s so neat. It’s like my birthday, Christmas and the Fourth of July combined.”

Information about Northview High is online at fultonschools.org/northviewhs.

