SriThai in Snellville flagged for food handling

Not one employee washed their hands during a routine health inspection at SriThai: Thai Kitchen & Sushi Bar in Snellville.
The inspector said the workers touched personal items, went outside, and handled dirty dishes and raw foods without washing their hands.
Food workers were also eating and drinking in the prep areas. One of the hand sinks was inaccessible.
Among other violations, most of the food in coolers and freezers were uncovered and at risk of cross-contamination, a second consecutive violation. Salads, coconut cream and Thai shrimp rolls were past their discard dates.
Parasite destruction documents are not available for the fish served raw.
Cooked rice and noodles, ready-to-eat bean sprouts, cut tomatoes and cabbage were at unsafe temperatures and were discarded.
SriThai: Thai Kitchen & Sushi Bar, 2218 Main St., scored 45/U, down from 84/B. It will be re-inspected.
