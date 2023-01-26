Southside Theatre Guild continues 50th season in Fairburn

Southside Theatre Guild in Fairburn is continuing its 50th season with various events over the next three months.
- An Evening with the Southside Associates: 7 p.m. Jan. 28. This program will showcase youth talents with song, dance, comedy and drama. Admission is free.
- Auditions: “The Odd Couple” by Neil Simon: 7 p.m. Feb. 17 and 18. This comedy combines the antics of male roommates - one sloppy and one neat who are divorced from their wives.
- “Charlotte’s Web”: Wilbur the pig is befriended by Fern Arable, a little girl who adopts him, his barnyard friends and Charlotte the spider. The play shows at 8 p.m. Feb. 23 and 24, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 25 and 26, 8 p.m. March 2-4 and 2:30 p.m. March 5. Tickets are $15 to $29, including fees.
The theatre is located at 20 W. Campbellton St., Fairburn.
Find tickets at bit.ly/3khwpoI, box office at 770-969-0956 or email boxoffice@stgplays.com.
Learn more about the theatre at stgplays.com.
