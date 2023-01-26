X
Southside Theatre Guild continues 50th season in Fairburn

South Fulton County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
41 minutes ago

Southside Theatre Guild in Fairburn is continuing its 50th season with various events over the next three months.

  • An Evening with the Southside Associates: 7 p.m. Jan. 28. This program will showcase youth talents with song, dance, comedy and drama. Admission is free.
  • Auditions: “The Odd Couple” by Neil Simon: 7 p.m. Feb. 17 and 18. This comedy combines the antics of male roommates - one sloppy and one neat who are divorced from their wives.
  • “Charlotte’s Web”: Wilbur the pig is befriended by Fern Arable, a little girl who adopts him, his barnyard friends and Charlotte the spider. The play shows at 8 p.m. Feb. 23 and 24, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 25 and 26, 8 p.m. March 2-4 and 2:30 p.m. March 5. Tickets are $15 to $29, including fees.

The theatre is located at 20 W. Campbellton St., Fairburn.

Find tickets at bit.ly/3khwpoI, box office at 770-969-0956 or email boxoffice@stgplays.com.

Learn more about the theatre at stgplays.com.

