Serenbe will host chamber music events

Credit: Art Farm at Serenbe

Credit: Art Farm at Serenbe

South Fulton County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
19 minutes ago

Tertulia chamber music events will be presented on May 12 and 13 at Serenbe, 10950 Hutchesons Ferry Road, Chattahoochee Hills, South Fulton county.

  • Titled “Tertulia by the Lakeside,” the concert will include works by Ravel, Dvorak, Bernstein and Coleman at 5:30 p.m. May 12 at The Inn Pavilion. The event costs $50 + $5.20 fee, with the serving of hearty hors d’oeuvres. Register at bit.ly/3ACC9Oy.
  • For the “Mother’s Day Picnic with Tertulia,” chamber music will be performed at noon May 13 at The Inn Open Air Room. The cost is $30 + $3.85 fee or - for a vegan box lunch - $25 + $3.52 fee at bit.ly/3ACC9Oy.

More details can be found at serenbe.com.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
