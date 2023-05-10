Serenbe will host chamber music events

Tertulia chamber music events will be presented on May 12 and 13 at Serenbe, 10950 Hutchesons Ferry Road, Chattahoochee Hills, South Fulton county.
- Titled “Tertulia by the Lakeside,” the concert will include works by Ravel, Dvorak, Bernstein and Coleman at 5:30 p.m. May 12 at The Inn Pavilion. The event costs $50 + $5.20 fee, with the serving of hearty hors d’oeuvres. Register at bit.ly/3ACC9Oy.
- For the “Mother’s Day Picnic with Tertulia,” chamber music will be performed at noon May 13 at The Inn Open Air Room. The cost is $30 + $3.85 fee or - for a vegan box lunch - $25 + $3.52 fee at bit.ly/3ACC9Oy.
More details can be found at serenbe.com.
