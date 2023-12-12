See Elf The Musical, Jr. in Fairburn

Young singers and actors will perform a children’s version of the popular 2003 comedy film that starred Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf.
Elf The Musical, Jr. features music by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin and a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin.
Showtimes are 8 p.m. Dec. 15, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 16 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Southside Theatre Guild, 20 W. Campbellton St., Fairburn, celebrating 50 years of community theatre.
The production tells the story of Buddy, a young orphan who discovers he is a human who has been raised as an elf at the North Pole.
Determined to find his birth father in New York City, Buddy sets off on a journey of self-discovery, facing challenges and spreading Christmas cheer along the way.
Elf The Musical, Jr. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).
All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI at mtishows.com
All tickets are $11 each available at ticketing.stgplays.com/STG/tickets.htm or www.stgplays.com.
