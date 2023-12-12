See Elf The Musical, Jr. in Fairburn

Young singers and actors will perform a children’s version of the popular 2003 comedy film that starred Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf.

Elf The Musical, Jr. features music by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin and a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin.

Showtimes are 8 p.m. Dec. 15, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 16 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Southside Theatre Guild, 20 W. Campbellton St., Fairburn, celebrating 50 years of community theatre.