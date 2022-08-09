BreakingNews
Cobb elections board adds Sunday to early voting plan
Scores fall at two Henry County restaurants

By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Two Henry County restaurants will need additional health inspections after numerous violations during recent reviews.

Outback Steakhouse in Stockbridge and Three Dollar Café in McDonough each scored a 70/C.

At Outback, multiple foods in two coolers were out of the temperature range, including pork ribs, beef, pasta and cheese. In addition, a cooked steak was placed on top of a raw steak in the meat cabinet, causing potential contamination.

Cleaning of equipment and utensils was not frequent enough to prevent a build-up of food debris, the inspector said.

At Three Dollar Café, multiple pre-made foods were not date-marked for disposal. In addition, fish was thawing incorrectly outside of refrigeration, and chicken tenders and wings under a heat lamp were not at safe temperatures.

Outback Steakhouse, 200 North Park Place, Stockbridge, had a previous score of 90/A, earned in January. Three Dollar Café, 1000 Regency Plaza, McDonough, scored an 82/B in January.

Laura Berrios
