Score drops at Central City Tavern Buford

Central City Tavern in Buford failed a second routine health inspection this year with a repeat violation of unsafe food temperatures.

Multiple food items in prep coolers had elevated temperatures and were discarded. These included tomatoes, coleslaw, lettuce, shredded cheese, and bean patties. The raw meats were moved to the walk-in cooler to lower the temperatures.

In other violations, multiple traps with both live and dead roaches were in the kitchen. The roach activity was also in the dry storage unit for packaged drinks.

The ice machine had a black mold-like substance on the inside.

Raw bacon was above ready-to-eat food in the walk-in cooler, and raw chorizo was above pork in another cooler. It was the second consecutive food storage violation.

Employees were handing exposed food items without wearing hair restraints, and personal items were on prep tables and stored inside the walk-in freezer.

Central City Tavern, 5019 W. Broad St., scored 49/U, down from 100/A in April. The restaurant also had a failing health score of 58/U in April. It will be re-inspected.