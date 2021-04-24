Sandy Springs senior lauded for outreach

This is Wang’s second foray into philanthropy. In her freshman year, she organized Boxes of Hope, a program that packed up groceries and necessities for families in Puerto Rico who were impacted by hurricanes there. A GoFundMe page raised money to assemble 24 big boxes and ship them to people in need.

Wang wrote about her giving spirit in an essay for the Sandy Springs DAR chapter’s Good Citizen Award and Scholarship Contest. After winning top honors regionally, she was also honored by the state organization. She’s currently competing for national recognition.

Meanwhile, Wang continues to raise money by selling T-shirts in order to deliver more meals. They’re available on her website, food4thefrontlines.com.

