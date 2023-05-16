Exclusive
Sandwich fixings, clean hands a problem at Jimmy Johns
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
A Jimmy Johns sandwich shop on Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth, failed a routine health inspection because of food safety and handling violations.

Four packs of sliced provolone and two containers of tuna salad in the coolers were at unsafe temperatures and discarded. The products were tightly wrapped, which prevented them from cooling down.

Also, employees did not wash their hands or change gloves between tasks. For example, hands were not washed after taking money, sweeping the floor and taking bread out of the oven, or taking food orders over the phone and then preparing food.

The inspector said employees needed training on when to wash their hands before prepping food. Employees also had drinks and cups in food prep areas.

Among other violations, mold-like substances were on the interior ice bin of the ice machine. The walk-in freezer had ice buildup throughout, a third consecutive violation of the code provision for equipment.

Jimmy Johns, 2040 Pleasant Hill Road, scored 58/U, down from 100/A earned in July. It will be re-inspected.

