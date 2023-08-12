Restaurant score drops again at La Hacienda

La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant in Fayetteville closed out July by scoring a 15/U on a follow-up inspection. The restaurant’s earlier routine health score that month was 32/U.

The facility had several risk factors for food-born illness, including food temperatures, safety and handling.

Employees were changing tasks from raw to cooked food without washing their hands. And they were dumping food down the hand sinks.

Two coolers were at unsafe temperatures, as were the food items inside. Food containers were uncovered in the reach-in cooler. And prepared foods were out of date in the walk-in cooler.

Dishes were not sanitized when washed. And the cleaning buckets had no sanitizer.

Household pest sprays were used to control the numerous flies in the kitchen.

The inspector said an accumulation of debris was on top and underneath the equipment and shelving.

La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant, 365 Fayette Place, will be reinspected.