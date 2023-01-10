Repeat food safety violations at J. Buffalo Wings

The inspector said the ice machine and soda nozzles were contaminated with a mold-like accumulation a second time. And foods were again stored incorrectly in cold storage, putting them at risk of cross-contamination.

For example, unwashed vegetables were above read-to-eat dressings in the walk-in cooler, and raw beef sandwich slices and beef patties were above raw fish, fries and mozzarella sticks in the walk-in freezer.