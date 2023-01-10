Repeat food safety violations at J. Buffalo Wings

J. Buffalo Wings in Lawrenceville had several repeat food safety violations during a recent routine health inspection.
The inspector said the ice machine and soda nozzles were contaminated with a mold-like accumulation a second time. And foods were again stored incorrectly in cold storage, putting them at risk of cross-contamination.
For example, unwashed vegetables were above read-to-eat dressings in the walk-in cooler, and raw beef sandwich slices and beef patties were above raw fish, fries and mozzarella sticks in the walk-in freezer.
Other repeat violations include employee items stored in the food prep area and the absence of the restaurant’s food safety manager as the inspection began.
J. Buffalo Wings, 4850 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville, scored 57/U, down from 82/B.
Among other violations, time-control items, such as wings, fries and rice, were not marked for disposal. In addition, working containers of wing sauce and margarine were unlabeled.
Raw fish was thawing inappropriately inside the vegetable sink. The fish was relocated, and the sink was cleaned and sanitized.
J. Buffalo Wings will be re-inspected.
