Project provides acts of encouragement

“We have about 50 volunteers who are mostly in Canton, Woodstock and Johns Creek,” she said. “But we’ve also worked with people in 38 counties across north Georgia to take hats to chemotherapy treatment centers and blankets and adult-sized bibs to hospices. Our hope is to make people smile a little bit and to give them something practical.”

The crochet, knitting and quilting volunteers are part of the project’s Hugs and Kisses section. But the outreach has expanded well beyond sewing circles. When Cervantes realized many people had books to share but didn’t know where to donate them, she launched The Book Drop that organizes the collection and distribution of new and gently used children’s books. The plight of area refugees inspired Bears and Friends, a group that collect stuffed animals for children in traumatic situations. The Simple Gifts volunteers work with paper crafts to make tiny containers for treats or notes of encouragement that go out to teachers, first-responders, ministry workers or “anyone who might need a little pick me up,” said Cervantes.

Some groups formed as they heard about the project and took on different efforts themselves.

“Some people have gotten volunteers from their churches, friends or other groups to make things and donate to us,” said Cervantes. “And that’s how most people find us – by word of mouth. They also connect with us through our website, Facebook and Instagram.”

Those links are the best way to find out when a group is gathering to sort books, work on a quilt or write notes.

“I love to see people being encouraged,” said Cervantes. “There are several different creative things I like to do to encourage people, and if I can get others to use their abilities, too, we can get a lot more done.”

Information about The Encouragement Project is online at theencouragementproject.org.

Who’s doing good? Each week, we write about a deserving individual, charity events such as fun-runs, volunteer projects and other community gatherings that benefit a good cause. To suggest an event or person for us to cover, contact us at ajc.doinggood@gmail.com.