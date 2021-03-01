Piedmont Healthcare, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield renew contract

Piedmont Healthcare and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield recently announced they will continue to partner, ensuring consumers’ access to all Piedmont facilities, physicians and services, according to a press release. The new multi-year agreement was signed by both organizations more than two months ahead of the former contract deadline, to protect consumers during the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
“We are pleased to build upon our strong partnership with Piedmont and collaborate in new, innovative ways to improve health outcomes and cost of care for our consumers, ensuring they continue to have access to quality, affordable care at Piedmont facilities throughout Georgia,” said Pam Stahl, president, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. “We value the relationship we have with care providers in our network, which are vitally important to creating choices for our consumers and fulfilling our mission of improving the lives of the people in the communities we serve.”
Piedmont and Anthem renewed their agreement effective April 1, 2021, ensuring the continued participation of Piedmont’s 800 locations, which includes 11 hospitals, 34 urgent care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, and 1,875 physician practices for Anthem members enrolled in HMO/POS and PPO plans. The agreement also includes the Pathway network in the Athens and Columbus markets.
Kevin Brown, President and CEO of Piedmont Healthcare, said, “We appreciate Anthem’s partnership in quickly reaching this agreement so that our full attention can be directed towards our patients and our communities, particularly as we continue our focus on battling COVID-19. Piedmont’s purpose is to make a positive difference in every life we touch, and through the partnership with Anthem, we will continue to provide high-quality, cost-effective care to our joint consumers.”
Information: www.anthem.com or www.piedmont.org.