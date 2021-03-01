Piedmont Healthcare, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield renew contract

“We are pleased to build upon our strong partnership with Piedmont and collaborate in new, innovative ways to improve health outcomes and cost of care for our consumers, ensuring they continue to have access to quality, affordable care at Piedmont facilities throughout Georgia,” said Pam Stahl, president, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. “We value the relationship we have with care providers in our network, which are vitally important to creating choices for our consumers and fulfilling our mission of improving the lives of the people in the communities we serve.”

Piedmont and Anthem renewed their agreement effective April 1, 2021, ensuring the continued participation of Piedmont’s 800 locations, which includes 11 hospitals, 34 urgent care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, and 1,875 physician practices for Anthem members enrolled in HMO/POS and PPO plans. The agreement also includes the Pathway network in the Athens and Columbus markets.