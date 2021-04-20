Piedmont Atlanta research looks at treatment of advanced heart disease

The novel therapy is similar to the therapy used to break up kidney stones, and is known as Intravascular Lithotripsy (or IVL). It was approved in February by the U.S. FDA in the United States under a “Breakthrough” designation.

As people with CAD grow older and their disease progresses, plaque in the arterial wall evolves into calcium deposits, which narrow the artery. These bone-like structures make the artery rigid and more difficult to treat with current treatments, which can sometimes result in complications for patients. IVL is an innovative technology that generates sonic pressure waves – or shockwaves – on a conventional balloon catheter to fracture the problematic calcium so that the artery can be expanded, and blood flow restored with the placement of a stent.