Pest service, cooler maintenance needed at Kumari Kitchen

A routine health inspection of Kumari Kitchen in Atlanta found mold-like growth on fried onions and numerous rodent droppings in the facility.

Droppings were on several shelves holding spices and in the dining area around dry storage. Also, flies were throughout the kitchen, and fruit flies were near a box of onions.

The inspector recommended more frequent pest control service, and also maintenance for the walk-in cooler. The cooler was holding foods at unsafe temperatures. Yogurt, chicken, lentils and sauces were discarded.

Also in the cooler, two boxes of raw chicken were above yogurt and other dessert products.

Among other violations, a bowl of cut cabbage and a bag of carrots were stored directly on the floor in the kitchen. And several foods in the walk-in cooler were on the floor.

An employee washed dishes without using sanitizer. And food was being dumped in the hand sink.

Kumari Kitchen, 3281 Buckeye Road, Atlanta, scored 53/U, down from 87/B earned in February. It will be re-inspected.