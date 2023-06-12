Outdated food found at Southern Style Bistro

The health score of Southern Style Bistro in Lilburn took a hit when several prepared foods were discovered two months past their expiration dates.

Cooked greens, baked beans, pork, ribs and cooked cabbage had a March 29 preparation date mark. The items were discarded since cooked food cannot be held for over seven days.

Southern Style Bistro, 4975 Stone Mountain Highway, scored 73/C on the routine inspection, down from an 84/B in January.

Among other violations, raw chicken, beef and seafood were stored without separation in a chest freezer, exposing them to cross-contamination.

The facility had open unapproved insecticides on shelves. These bug traps and poisons were removed.

An accumulation of grease, dust and debris was throughout the facility, including on the sides of equipment and shelving in the kitchen.

Southern Style Bistro also needs a certified food safety manager. There will be a follow-up inspection.