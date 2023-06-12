X

Outdated food found at Southern Style Bistro

Local News
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
55 minutes ago

The health score of Southern Style Bistro in Lilburn took a hit when several prepared foods were discovered two months past their expiration dates.

Cooked greens, baked beans, pork, ribs and cooked cabbage had a March 29 preparation date mark. The items were discarded since cooked food cannot be held for over seven days.

Southern Style Bistro, 4975 Stone Mountain Highway, scored 73/C on the routine inspection, down from an 84/B in January.

Among other violations, raw chicken, beef and seafood were stored without separation in a chest freezer, exposing them to cross-contamination.

The facility had open unapproved insecticides on shelves. These bug traps and poisons were removed.

An accumulation of grease, dust and debris was throughout the facility, including on the sides of equipment and shelving in the kitchen.

Southern Style Bistro also needs a certified food safety manager. There will be a follow-up inspection.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Credit: Handout

Georgia ousts more than 1,000 from Medicaid: more expected3h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Multiple crashes causing delays on Downtown Connector
2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: State GOP platform protects Confederates monuments, bans abortion
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

What’s next in the battle over Atlanta’s public safety training center
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

What’s next in the battle over Atlanta’s public safety training center
5h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Inside City Hall: Does Atlanta need a tax increase to maintain its parks?
1h ago
The Latest
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
55m ago
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
55m ago
Paulding County restaurant inspection scores
55m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The Atlanta training center: Council members explain their votes
4h ago
AJC Exclusive: Reckless culture off the field marks UGA football team
Six years later: A look back at the I-85 bridge collapse in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top