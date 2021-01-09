Organ donor changes a life

After a year of extensive tests, Cordaro turned out to be a perfect match. The surgery took place just before Thanksgiving.

“The doctors said even before he left the surgery, the kidney started working,” said Leslie Powell. “It’s life changing. It’s not like asking for a cup of sugar; her body had to adjust, too, and she took time off from work. For someone to be willing to give a gift of themselves is miraculous.”

For Powell, the transplant ended almost three years that included not working, having dialysis three times a week, undergoing 24 surgeries and losing his right leg. Though he won’t be able to return to his old job of selling and installing commercial ice machines, Powell, now in a wheelchair, looks forward to getting his life back on track.

“There’s no possible way to thank her, but I tell her every time I see her,” said Powell. “I tell her whole family. She’s showing her kids something very special: the love she has for other people.”

